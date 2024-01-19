DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Last Word, Gartenhead, Bird Week, Sailor Boyfriend

Purgatory
Fri, 19 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Doors At Seven presents a night of music at Purgatory! Moving and grooving tunes from New York City Locals Sailor Boyfriend and Moonunitt! Coming all the way from Philly to join the party is The Last Word and Gartenhead!"

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
Sailor Boyfriend

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

