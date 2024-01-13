DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Black Paper Party

House of Weekend
Sat, 13 Jan, 10:00 pm
PartyBerlin
€9.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Let’s start the year with good news.

Our Black Paper Parties are never disappointing. and we are !BACK! and continue to get wild on JAN 13. WHERE:📍 weekend club

WHEN: SA. 13.01 | 10.pm - 06.am

WHO: YOU with your friends! 🪩❤️‍🔥

YOU better don’t miss...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Freak de l’Afrique UG.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

House of Weekend

Alexanderstraße 7, 10178 Berlin, Germany

Doors open10:00 pm

