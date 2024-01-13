DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Let’s start the year with good news.
Our Black Paper Parties are never disappointing. and we are !BACK! and continue to get wild on JAN 13. WHERE:📍 weekend club
WHEN: SA. 13.01 | 10.pm - 06.am
WHO: YOU with your friends! 🪩❤️🔥
YOU better don’t miss...
