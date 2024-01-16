DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Top comics previewing their new shows for the price of a pint. This Is Not A Cult was recommended by TimeOut and included in their list of the top 10 Cheap/Free comedy nights in London.
“We think deliberately named to put people off” – The Londonist
Feat...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.