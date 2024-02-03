DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Truth is bringing their signature deep, dark, and heavy sound to San Diego, with support from Distinct Motive, Chef Boyarbeatz, Lyqd, and Avalon.
-Doors open at 4pm
-Main Event Ends at 10pm outside
-Indoor Afters from 10pm-midnight
-Dress For The O...
