DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Daisy Chain #15 w/ TRUTH

WICKED WEST (open air)
Sat, 3 Feb, 4:00 pm
DJSan Diego
Selling fast
$30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Truth is bringing their signature deep, dark, and heavy sound to San Diego, with support from Distinct Motive, Chef Boyarbeatz, Lyqd, and Avalon.

-Doors open at 4pm

-Main Event Ends at 10pm outside

-Indoor Afters from 10pm-midnight

-Dress For The O...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Daisy Chain.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chef Boyarbeatz, Distinct Motive, Truth

Venue

WICKED WEST (open air)

1735 National Avenue, San Diego, California 92113, United States
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.