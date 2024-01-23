DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
STUDENT ONLY
Milkshake, London's Biggest Student Night
Running 21 Years Strong, Since 2002
THIS WEEK HOSTED BY THE SIDEMEN'S VERY OWN VIKKSTAR!
PS... REFRESHERS PARTIES ARE JUST LIKE FRESHERS EVENTS, THEY HAVE NEVER NOT SOLD OUT!
Music:
Room 1: In Tr...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.