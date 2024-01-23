DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Milkshake, London's Biggest Student Night

Ministry Of Sound
Tue, 23 Jan, 10:30 pm
PartyLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Running 21 Years Strong, Since 2002

Doors open 10:30pm

FT a very special Guest...

More info coming soon.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Churchill Marketing Ltd.
Venue

103 Gaunt St, London SE1 6DP
Doors open10:30 pm
1200 capacity

