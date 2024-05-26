Top track



Artful Dodger - Bank Holiday Special

Queen Of Hoxton
Sun, 26 May, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Garage royalty Artful Dodger join us for a night ‘loaded’ with old-school classics and underground sounds, sprinkled with ‘a little bit’ of cutting-edge future garage.

Room 1 (Basement) - Garage

Artful Dodger
Onyx Stone
+ Support

Room 2 (Ground Flo...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Queen of Hoxton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Artful Dodger

Venue

Queen Of Hoxton

1 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3JX
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
500 capacity

