DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bando Party: Milano Fashion Week Afterparty

SUPERLOVE
Fri, 12 Jan, 11:45 pm
DJMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This Friday Bando Party is back for the new year with a bang !

Join us for a night of pulsating urban rhytms and UK inspired sets.

Spacing from the best HipHop, Afro and amapiano sounds, this is the place for open-minded people, with a creative spirit wh...

Questo è un evento 21+
Presentato da Gidal Group SRL.

Lineup

Venue

SUPERLOVE

Corso di Porta Ticinese, 32, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.