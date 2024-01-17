DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Muttnik + Essa Weira + Faker Villain

Notting Hill Arts Club
Wed, 17 Jan, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Muttnik is a high energy Cosmic Funk trio based in London. With a blended mixture of Funk, Jazz, Soul and Disco influences, they create a unique, chest hitting sound that is guaranteed to get you up and moving. The solid, grooving pulse of the drums mixed...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Notting Hill Arts Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

