DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Muttnik is a high energy Cosmic Funk trio based in London. With a blended mixture of Funk, Jazz, Soul and Disco influences, they create a unique, chest hitting sound that is guaranteed to get you up and moving. The solid, grooving pulse of the drums mixed...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.