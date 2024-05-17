DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Irish House Party

Hootananny Brixton
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Irish House Party heads to Brixton...

The live music, Irish dancing and banter is infectious and enters the psyche in seconds. The show itself features All Ireland champion musicians and dancers who combine a unique blend of light hearted audience int...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Irish House Party

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

