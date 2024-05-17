DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Irish House Party heads to Brixton...
The live music, Irish dancing and banter is infectious and enters the psyche in seconds. The show itself features All Ireland champion musicians and dancers who combine a unique blend of light hearted audience int...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.