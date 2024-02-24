DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The POV Party

SILKS
Sat, 24 Feb, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

at tmtl. we believe in more than just parties; we believe in crafting memories. the POV party is our platform for the unique perspectives that shape every moment.

grab your cameras, unleash your creativity, and capture the essence of the night through you...

This is an 21+ event.
Presented by tmtl.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

SILKS

SE6 4BD, London, Greater London, England, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm

FAQs

what time is last entry?

last entry is 11:30pm sharp

is re-entry allowed?

there is strictly no re-entry - once you're in, you won't want to leave!

what is the dress code?

anything casual and cozy from your winter wardrobe

is there a cloakroom?

yes, so drop your jacket and dance freely!

is there parking available?

there is no parking directly at the venue but there are car parks and side roads nearby

