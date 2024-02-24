DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
at tmtl. we believe in more than just parties; we believe in crafting memories. the POV party is our platform for the unique perspectives that shape every moment.
grab your cameras, unleash your creativity, and capture the essence of the night through you...
last entry is 11:30pm sharp
there is strictly no re-entry - once you're in, you won't want to leave!
anything casual and cozy from your winter wardrobe
yes, so drop your jacket and dance freely!
there is no parking directly at the venue but there are car parks and side roads nearby
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.