DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Taking over the famous Dream Bags basement, Deep Underground Notts founder Tris will be curating a night of driving, deep dance music. Joining him on the night will be Anjunadeep's Laura T. Expect punchy breaks, deep house, fiery tech-house with warehouse...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.