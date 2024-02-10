DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Beneath The Veil - A Mardi Gras Masquerade

Eulogy
Sat, 10 Feb, 6:00 pm
PartyAsheville
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

*FREE SHOW* No ticket needed

Carnival season comes to Eulogy with our first annual Masquerade Ball to celebrate Mardi Gras.

  • Performance by Phantom Pantone & AVL: XLR
  • NoLa inspired cocktails
  • Masquerade Attire encouraged
This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eulogy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.