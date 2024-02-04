DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for a Flex'N Dance Workshop with It’s Showtime NYC - all Levels, all ages
Pay what you can. You can purchase in advance at these suggested levels or come day of and pay what you can, no one will be turned away as long as space is available.
For t...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.