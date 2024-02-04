DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Flex’N Street Dance Workshop with It's Showtime NYC Donation

The Local
Sun, 4 Feb, 1:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $7.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for a Flex'N Dance Workshop with It’s Showtime NYC - all Levels, all ages

Pay what you can. You can purchase in advance at these suggested levels or come day of and pay what you can, no one will be turned away as long as space is available.

For t...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Hudson Valley Live at The Local.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open12:00 pm

