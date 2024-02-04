DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kato and Friends - Kato Soul

The Lower Third
Sun, 4 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Introducing Kato and Friends presents "Kato Soul," our first show in our new home - The Lower Third Soho. Scheduled for February 4th, 2024, this event promises a captivating celebration of R&B and Neo Soul featuring five rising artists.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Kato and Friends Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

