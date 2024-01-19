DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Nomad Shakes are returning to The Piper for a third time! This one will be in celebration for their debut EP. They’ve got energy, they’ve got riffs and they have melodies you’ll be singing in the shower the next morning. A BAND NOT TO BE MISSED. Join them...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs