DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Batteria

Palazzo Ruspoli
Sun, 17 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsMarina di Cerveteri
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

La Batteria ospiti live a Palazzo Ruspoli in occasione della 4 edizione di CortoLive

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Procult.

Lineup

La Batteria

Venue

Palazzo Ruspoli

Via Santa Maria 12, 00052 Cerveteri città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.