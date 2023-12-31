DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PIANOS NYE 2024 PARTY

Pianos: Showroom
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 8:00 pm
From $50.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Celebrate NYE at Pianos with festivities kicking off with an open bar party before rolling into a balldrop toast with friends and dancing to DJs in all 3 rooms all night long!

Open Bar Ticket
This is a 21+ event
Presented by PIANOS.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Pianos: Showroom

158 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

