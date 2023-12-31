DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Studio 151 NYE Party

Studio 151
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$45.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

GREAT VINYL DJ’S ALL NIGHT LONG

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Nublu.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Studio 151

151 Avenue C, New York City, New York 10009, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.