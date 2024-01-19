Top track

Younan

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ali Farahani

Do Not Sit On The Furniture
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
$30.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Younan
Got a code?

About

Friday, January 19th Do Not Sit On The Furniture presents

Ali Farahani

Vibe Setter :

Surreal Flight

***********************************************

We are now open from 10 pm to 5 am. Come enjoy our magical...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Do Not Sit On The Furniture.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alì Farahani

Venue

Do Not Sit On The Furniture

423 16th St, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.