The Rat Pack Stand-up Comedy Bingo!

Camden Comedy Club
3 Jan - 4 Jan 2024
ComedyLondon
£7
Watch their sets... win their stuff! A comedy night with a very special twist in the tail - top comics bring new jokes AND prizes to win - and one lucky audience member gets to walk away at the end with merch and swag signed by the comics you've just seen!...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Rat Pack Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open7:45 pm

