Tournée da Bar presenta
SHAKESPEARE IN BLUES • CHRISTMAS EDITION
Davide Lorenzo Palla & Folco Orselli - H.21
Aftershow Brodos Party - H.23
CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA - MILANO
MERCOLEDÌ 27 DICEMBRE 2023
INGRESSO RISERVATO AI SOCI ARCI
