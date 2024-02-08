Top track

BORJA - rimas del verbo amar

Borja

Sala Clamores
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BORJA es un artista español de Barcelona nominado al Latin GRAMMY que escribe, graba y produce sus propias canciones. Graduado de Berklee College of Music, su sueño y visión siempre se enfocaron en ser cantante, y para lograrlo, se adentró en la industria...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

