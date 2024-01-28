Top track

Pooneh Presents SNõõPER w/ special guests Font & Tear Dungeon

Radio East
27 Jan - 28 Jan 2024
GigsAustin
$23.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Pooneh Presents...SNõõPER with special guests Font & Tear Dungeon!

Nashville art-punks SNõõPER play "scuzzy, wild-eyed tunes about disparate topics like bedbugs, lifting weights, and the indignities of spy school" (NME). Their live shows, complete with gi...

All Ages.
Presented by Radio East.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SNÕÕPER, Tear Dungeon

Venue

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

