Top track

In Albion - Burning the Candle at Both Ends

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

London Music Festival: New Years Eve All-Dayer

The Camden Club
Sun, 31 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

In Albion - Burning the Candle at Both Ends
Got a code?

About

It’s the biggest night of the year and we have something really special planned - Come dance, meet new people and celebrate some of the best unsigned Artists playing in London. 8 Bands, LATE LICENCE, 50% off Food, a Free shot and an All-Dayer of AMAZING mu...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by London Music Showcase.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

In Albion, Kanz, Everything In Mono

Venue

The Camden Club

NW1 8AN, London, Greater London, England, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.