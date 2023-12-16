Top track

William Araujo - Agua de Coco

William Araujo

The Paramount
Sat, 16 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

William Araujo

9pm

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Robert Wahnon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

William Araujo

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

