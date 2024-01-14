DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Let us welcome 2024 – a new year to finally stop playing call of duty till 4am, a new beginning to start wearing banana boys brand banana hats, and a new reason to start the year off right with Worn-Tin.
Worn-Tin is a Psych Folk artist from Los Angeles wh...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.