Cala Ebbasta

Precisamente a Calafuria
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:45 pm
DJLivorno
€20
About

• CALA EBBASTA • Evento Invernle

Alla Console Dj Jerry Brown, Vocalist Dr. Boris

Music Selection: Commerciale, Trap, Hip Hop, Rap, Itpop, Urban

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Gest Srl.
Lineup

Venue

Precisamente a Calafuria

Via del Littorale, 248, 57128 Livorno LI, Italy
Doors open11:45 pm

