DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Formed in London in 2011, Maribou State are an electronic production duo known for smooth melodies and downtempo instrumentals. The group have remixed Kelis, Lana Del Rey and Fatboy Slim, and won praise for their 2015 debut, Portraits, described as “an alb
Read more
Nu Dance Revolution presents Maribou State
Friday 15th March 2024
11pm - 4am
Patterns
NDR returns after launching with one of the biggest events in the entire Brighton 2023 calendar with Eats Everything back in November, we are back with one of our all...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs