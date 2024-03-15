Top track

Maribou State - Midas

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Maribou State (DJ Set)

Patterns
Fri, 15 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
Selling fast
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Maribou State - Midas
Got a code?

About Maribou State

Formed in London in 2011, Maribou State are an electronic production duo known for smooth melodies and downtempo instrumentals. The group have remixed Kelis, Lana Del Rey and Fatboy Slim, and won praise for their 2015 debut, Portraits, described as “an alb Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Nu Dance Revolution presents Maribou State

Friday 15th March 2024

11pm - 4am

Patterns

NDR returns after launching with one of the biggest events in the entire Brighton 2023 calendar with Eats Everything back in November, we are back with one of our all...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maribou State

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs