DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Nice N' Spiky Comedy land in The Forge at The Lower Third - a beautiful and legendary Denmark Street venue with a stellar line up of comedic talent every month. Featuring seven pro comedy performers at each show, including a few names you might recognise f...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.