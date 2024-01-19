DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dancing Mood

Sleepwalk
Fri, 19 Jan, 10:30 pm
PartyNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This is a multi-genre dance party for dance lovers! Come dance to the usual dance floor anthems and a lot of non-traditional bangers.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open10:30 pm

