MMW 2024 Factory Town All Access Pass

Factory Town
20 Mar - 25 Mar
DJMiami
From $340The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This pass allows ANYTIME ENTRY & RE-ENTY into Factory Town from Wednesday 3/20 to Monday 3/25. This pass is non-refundable, and only valid for purchaser. Passes are only transferable through the DICE app.

The most mammoth shows in Factory Town history are...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels & Insomniac
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Factory Town

4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

