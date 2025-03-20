DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This pass allows ANYTIME ENTRY & RE-ENTY into Factory Town from Wednesday 3/20 to Monday 3/25. This pass is non-refundable, and only valid for purchaser. Passes are only transferable through the DICE app.
The most mammoth shows in Factory Town history are...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.