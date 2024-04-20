Top track

Sweet As A Rose

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Born Losers Records Presents: Losers Fest III

El Cid
Sat, 20 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sweet As A Rose
Got a code?

About

JW FRANCIS

Born in Oklahoma, raised in Paris, based in New York City, former-assistant to a Nobel Prize Winner, JW Francis has a lo-fi, utterly irresistible bedroom dream-pop style that echoes the lo-fi sound New York has been inspiring for decades. His d...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Born Losers Records.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dante Elephante, Paul Cherry, JW Francis

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.