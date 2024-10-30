Top track

Six Feet Under

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kissin' Dynamite + 1ères parties

CCO La Rayonne
Wed, 30 Oct 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsLyon
€31.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Six Feet Under
Got a code?

Event information

Sounds Like Hell Productions, en accord avec Garmonbozia, présente :

Préparez-vous, amateurs de Rock ! L’explosif groupe de Hard Rock allemand KISSIN' DYNAMITE s'apprête à enflammer les scènes à travers l'Europe avec une tournée très attendue. Connu pour...

Tout public
Présenté par Sounds Like Hell Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kissin' Dynamite

Venue

CCO La Rayonne

7 Rue Henri Legay, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.