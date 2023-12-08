Top track

Shiver and Shake (Post Punk, New Wave, Art Pop)

Two Palms
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
Free

The Slits - Heard It Through the Grapevine
About

This Friday join SHIVER & SHAKE DJs as they bring their exploration into the usual, and unusual, in Post Punk, New Wave, Krautrock, Goth, Synthwave, Art-Pop, Dark Disco, No Wave, Punk Rock and everything in between to Two Palms. 8pm til 1am.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Shiver & Shake.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

