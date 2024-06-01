Top track

The Outcasts - Beating and Screaming, Pt. 1

The Outcasts w/ The Pist, Babyshakes + More

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 1 Jun 2024, 7:00 pm
$36.57

The Outcasts - Beating and Screaming, Pt. 1
About

The Kingsland Presents in association w/ DONTLIKEU

Join us for Belfast Punk's The Outcasts VERY FIRST NYC Show with direct support from: The Pist, BABYSHAKES, and Dark Thoughts

16+ w/ Valid ID- Under 16 w/ legal Guardian.

This is an 16+ event
The Kingsland Presents
Lineup

The Outcasts

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

