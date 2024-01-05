DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bim Skala Bim, The Euphoralites, PWRUP

Alchemy
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$28.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Bim Skala Bim formed in Boston, MA as a Ska Rock band that was influenced by the bands in England’s 2 Tone movement, as well as the music of the Clash, UB40 and Bob Marley. Bim’s infectious Boston Blue Beat sound led them to be one of the premier bands kic...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Intrinsic Events and Platorum.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bim Skala Bim

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.