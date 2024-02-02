DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ero808 LA Debut

1720
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$10.30
About

Good Society and Inertia's 2024 Season Kickoff Event is back, featuring a headline debut of ERO808 putting on a hybrid live set. Expect high flying energy that goes beyond just your typical house music party.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Good Society & Inertia
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ero808

Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open8:00 pm
854 capacity

