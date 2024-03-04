Top track

Promises of Death

Brighter Death Now + Raison D’Etre + Deutsch Nepal

Traffic Club
Mon, 4 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
€17.25

About

Brighter Death Now + Raison D’Etre + Deutsch Nepal @ Traffic Roma

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Traffic Live.

Lineup

Brighter Death Now, raison d’être, Deutsch Nepal

Venue

Traffic Club

Via Prenestina, 738, 00155 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

