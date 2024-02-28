Top track

Love For The Peaches + HEIGHTS + Hongza

The Prince Albert
Wed, 28 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hidden Herd Presents is Brighton’s new music discovery night, spotlighting the most exciting emerging artists, ones-to-watch and hidden gems. This time, come to The Prince Albert for Love For The Peaches, HEIGHTS and Hongza.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Hidden Herd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hongza, Heights

Venue

The Prince Albert

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
100 capacity

