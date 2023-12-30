DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CRAZY SEXY COOL
ur fav Y2K dance & drag party!
HOSTED BY
CHERUB
VIPER FENGZ
BEATS BY BABY
GOGOs: Kylie Mooncakes & Osake Papi
PERFORMANCES BY:
- Sneaky Boo
- Peach
- Mari Cone
Best Y2K outfit wins a FREE tattoo by Fabtatt 😈
