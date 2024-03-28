Top track

TAAKE

Legend Club
Thu, 28 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMilano
€34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

TAAKE: una data a Milano

Li abbiamo visti conquistare Bologna e Venezia a novembre, con il loro sound glaciale e uno show impeccabile, i TAAKE sono pronti a tornare con in Italia in occasione del loro prossimo tour Europeo. I signori del True Norwegian Bl...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Legend Club + Cerberus
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Taake, Theotoxin

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

