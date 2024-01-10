DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mingjia with special guest iiisa

C'mon Everybody
Wed, 10 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Mingjia Chen sings, composes, improvises, writes songs, writes words, curates shows and events, draws, animates, designs visually, hangs out in Los Angeles & Toronto, was born in Beijing, leads the chamber-pop ensemble Tortoise Orchestra, is 1 half of synt...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mingjia Chen

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.