Sorry - Let The Lights On

Friend Crush - curated by Sorry

The Shacklewell Arms
Fri, 26 Jan, 7:00 pm
About

Friend Crush - our favourite artists have chosen their favourite new acts for 2024

26 Jan curated by Sorry

with:

Denh Izen

Hank

Black Woody

+ Sorry DJs

here at The Shacklewell Arms

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LNZRT LTD.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hank, Denh Izen, Sorry

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

