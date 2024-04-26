DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

THE LAST RESORT

The Underworld
Fri, 26 Apr 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£35.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Punk rock never died. It just has the occasional nap. Fortunately, however, Booze & Glory have been keeping everyone wide awake for the last 15 years, flying the flag for authentic working class rock’n’roll and the power of a rabble-rousing tune.

Formed i...

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult
Presented by The Underworld.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Clobber, Dirtbox Disco, Grade 2 and 1 more

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs