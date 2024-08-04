Top track

Donato Dozzy - Parola - Rework

Ortigia Sound 2024 / Single Saturday Anapo Stage

Bamboo Park
Sun, 4 Aug, 12:30 am
DJSiracusa
€39

About

Ortigia Sound 2024 / Single Saturday Anapo Stage

August 4th

This ticket grants access to Saturday's Anapo Stage show

Questo è un evento 18+
Ortigia Sound System APS
Venue

Bamboo Park

Traversa Santannera 36, 96100 Siracusa provincia di Siracusa, Italia
Doors open12:30 am

