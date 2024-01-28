DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fajardo i Adriano Galante RCC

Bar Campus
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 12:30 pm
GigsReus
About

Dos destacats artistes, Fajardo i Adriano Galante, conviden a una experiència musical única en la qual compartiran escenari, instruments i cançons dels seus repertoris.

Fajardo ha consolidat una carrera musical única des del 2009, explorant una àmplia gam...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Associació Cultural Anima't.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Bar Campus

Carrer De Sant Llorenç 11, 43201 Reus, Tarragona, Spain
Doors open12:00 pm

