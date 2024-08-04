DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

GEMITAIZ – SOTTOSOPRA FEST

Parco Gondar
Sun, 4 Aug 2024, 10:00 pm
DOWN SOUTH COME IN TENNESSEE

Che big drip @thetruegemitaiz che torna al Sottosopra per l'estate 2024 con il suo THE QVC EXPERIENCE TOUR

GEMITAIZ

4 AGOSTO 2024

@parcogondar_gallipoli - GALLIPOLI

#sottosoprafest #ssf24

Tutte le età
Lineup

Gemitaiz

Lungomare Galileo Galilei Lung, Otello Torsello, 73014 Gallipoli LE, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

