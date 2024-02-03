Top track

Bad Bunny & ROSALÍA - LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE

Reggaeton Latino

Scala
Sat, 3 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £8.76

About

LONDON'S CRAZIEST REGGAETON PARTY 'REGGAETON LATINO' HOSTS ITS FIRST MEGA PARTY OF 2024 ON SATURDAY 3RD FEBRUARY @ SCALA KINGS CROSS!

Get ready to dance the night away at the most epic Reggaeton Party in town - Reggaeton Latino! You're invited to our firs...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DJ Khriz
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends6:00 am
800 capacity
Accessibility information

