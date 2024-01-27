DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Clubhouse

Sleepwalk
Sat, 27 Jan, 5:00 pm
PartyNew York
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Welcome to CLUBHOUSE

A monthly house music hangout hosted by @choochoo_music. Party early, pregame your night out, or just come hang. House music and good vibes from 5pm to 10pm at Sleepwalk.

>>> NO COVER

Doors at 5pm

$2 off all drinks before 8pm

La...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.